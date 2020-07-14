Jaipur, July 14: Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande on Tuesday, July 14, dissolved all state executive unit, all other departments and cells of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) after Sachin Pilot was sacked as deputy Chief Minister and party's state chief. Govind Singh Dotasara: Once a Practising Lawyer, Now Rajasthan Congress Chief.

"The new State Executive unit, all departments and cells will be constituted after new PCC chief (Govind Singh Dotasara) was appointed today," Pande said. Govind Singh Dotasara Thanks Central Leadership After Being Appointed As Rajasthan Congress President, Here's Everything You Should Know About Laxmangarh MLA.

Pilot was removed from the position after he failed to attend two meetings of MLAs despite party reaching him several times. Along with him, two cabinet ministers- Ramesh Meena and Vishvendra Singh- were also dropped.

Congress then appointed Govind Singh Dotasara, who is also state's education minister, as RPCC president. The Laxmangarh MLA was earlier the vice president of Rajasthan Congress Unit since 2014. He is an active member of the party since 1981.

