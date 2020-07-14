Jaipur, July 12: Minutes after Sachin Pilot was removed from the post of Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan PCC Chief, he took to Twitter and said that truth can be disturbed, cannot be defeated. The Congress removed the 44-year-old leader as Rajasthan Deputy CM and state Congress chief and two other ministers in Pilot's camp. Following the latest developments in Rajasthan politics, Pilot changed his bio on Twitter after being removed as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress unit chief.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala announced that along with Pilot, Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramesh Meena have also been removed from their post. Govind Singh Dotasra, who is the current Education Minister in Rajasthan, has been appointed as the new PCC chief in Rajasthan.

Pilot's nameplate was removed from Congress headquarter in Jaipur after he was removed from the post. "I regret that Sachin Pilot and some of his associates have been swayed by BJP's plot and are now conspiring to topple the Congress govt elected by 8 crore Rajasthanis. It is unacceptable", RS Surjewala said.

Here's the tweet:

सत्य को परेशान किया जा सकता है पराजित नहीं। — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 14, 2020

Surjewala added that the Congress party has decided to remove Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM and Rajasthan PCC Chief. Vishvender Singh & Ramesh Meena removed as Ministers. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Governor Kalraj Mishra after sacking Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and two other ministers. Following the meeting, the Rajasthan Governor accepted CM Ashok Gehlot's proposal to remove Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM, and Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena as ministers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).