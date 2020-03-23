Shivraj Singh Chouhan Takes Oath as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister For Fourth Time Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo Credits: Twitter/@BJP4MP)

Bhopal, March 23: BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday took oath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time. Earlier today, he was elected as Bharatiya Janata Party legislature party leader at the meeting held at the party office in Bhopal. The legislature party members unanimously elected Chouhan as their leader. Kamal Nath Resigns as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Ahead of Supreme Court Ordered Floor Test.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Raj Bhawan. Chouhan had previously served as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister between 2005 and 2018. Often referred as Mamaji (Maternal Uncle), Chouhan was also the Member of Parliament between 1991 and 2006.

Chouhan said that his first priority would be to review measures taken to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak. He also urged "party workers to not celebrate the oath-taking ceremony and not come out on the streets." He advised them to stay at home and pray for the newly formed government.

Kamal Nath resigned on Thursday hours before the Supreme Court's deadline to prove majority in the trust vote. The Indian National Congress government lost its majority after two MLAs, loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia, resigned from the party.

Chouhan, in the coming days, would have to prove majority in the state assembly. With the resignation of 22 legislators, the majority of the house has been reduced to 105. The saffron party is expected to comfortably sail through in the floor test as it has 107 MLAs. The rebel MLAs are likely to recontest on BJP ticket in the by-elections.