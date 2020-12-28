New Delhi, December 28: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) witnessed a stormy session today when councillors of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) clashed with each other. The fighting councillors attempted to beat each other with shoes and slippers. A video of AAP and BJP councillors clashing over the alleged misappropriation of funds is going viral. Delhi Assembly Passes Resolution Demanding CBI Probe Into Rs 2,500 Crore BJP-Ruled MCD Scam.

According to reports, AAP has alleged the ruling BJP of indulging in corruption in connection with funds received by the EDMC. The accusation drew a sharp rebuttal from the BJP and soon councillors of both parties indulged in fist fighting and pushed each other. In the video of the incident, some councillors are seen charging at opponents with shoes and slippers in hands. AAP Leader Raghav Chadha Files Complaint Against BJP Leaders for Illegally Entering Delhi Jal Board Headquarters.

AAP, BJP Councillors Clash in EDMC:

#WATCH Uproar by Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party councillors over misappropriation of funds and Centre's farm laws, at the office of East Delhi Municipal Corporation, in Delhi today pic.twitter.com/egpKhakUxD — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020

On December 18, AAP MLAs protest inside the House on the second day of Delhi Assembly session by showing placards and banner alleging BJP of a Rs 2,400 crores scam. The Delhi assembly has passed a resolution that a CBI probe should take place into the alleged multi-crore scam in the BJP-ruled MCD.

