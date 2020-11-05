Bihar, November 5: Singheshwar (Vidhan Sabha constituency) is an assembly constituency in Madhepura district in the Indian state of Bihar. It is reserved for scheduled castes from 2010. Earlier, it was an open seat. The Singheshwar (SC) Vidhan Sabha will have its polls in the third phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2020. Polling in 78 constituencies, will be held on November 7. Counting will take place on November 10 and results will also be declared on the same day.

The Bihar assembly elections 2020 is taking place in three phases this time. The dates are October 28, November 3 and November 7. The Bihar Assembly election 2020 is one of the biggest elections to be held globally during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Voting will start from 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. This time, on account of the coronavirus pandemic one hour extra, has been added so that polling booths are not overcrowded. The last hour has been mainly kept for COVID-19 infected patients so that even they can cast their vote. The term of Bihar assembly will end on November 29. Motihari Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly election, the Singheshwar (SC) constituency was won by Ramesh Rishidev of JD (U), and Manju Devi of OTHERS was the runner-up. The contesting candidates from Singheshwar (SC) in 2020 are Gulabchand Das from Aadarsh Mithila Party, Amit Kumar Bharti from Lok Jan Shakti Party, Ram Deo Ram from Bahujan Samaj Party among others.

In 2015, Nitish Kumar became the chief minister forming an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. This year, the BJP-JD(U) alliance is projected to win a comfortable majority in Bihar with 147 seats in the 243-member assembly, according to an opinion poll released by Times Now-CVoter.

