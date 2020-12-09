New Delhi, December 9: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is celebrating her 74th birthday today. PM Narendra Modi, Nitin Gadkari and other political leaders wished the Congress leader on her birthday.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May God bless her with a long and healthy life." The Congress interim president has decided not to celebrate her birthday today in support of the farmers' protest against the new farm laws and COVID-19 situation in the country. Sonia Gandhi Not to Celebrate Birthday on December 9 in View of Pandemic, Farmers’ Agitation.

Narendra Modi's birthday message to Sonia Gandhi:

Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May God bless her with a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2020

Here's what Supriya Shrinate tweeted:

I wish Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi ji a very happy birthday. May she be blessed with good health. Her grace, commitment and compassion are inspiring. pic.twitter.com/RkmNj4Ito9 — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) December 9, 2020

Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav's birthday message:

Warm birthday greetings to Smt. #SoniaGandhi ji! Sending her wishes for good health and a long life. Undoubtedly, Sonia ji has been a warm, brave and great leader in the country!#सोनिया_गांधी pic.twitter.com/OLrw2GSUfO — Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav (@JPNYadav) December 9, 2020

Pawan Khera's wish:

Many happy returns of the day to @INCIndia President, Ms #SoniaGandhi. Through your commitment to our ideology, you’ve inspired millions of Congress workers#HappyBirthdaySoniaGandhi pic.twitter.com/UHdPjfh9Ij — Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) December 9, 2020

Nitin Gadkari's birthday greetings to Sonia Gandhi:

Birthday greetings to the President of the Indian National Congress party Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 9, 2020

Sonia Gandhi conveyed to all the in-charges, in a letter and asked all the state heads of Congress to avoid all sorts of celebrations including the cake cutting, on her birthday.

The farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws entered day 14 on Wednesday a day after the meeting with Amit Shah failed to end the impasse between the government and the farm unions

