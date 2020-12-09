New Delhi, December 9: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is celebrating her 74th birthday today. PM Narendra Modi, Nitin Gadkari and other political leaders wished the Congress leader on her birthday.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May God bless her with a long and healthy life." The Congress interim president has decided not to celebrate her birthday today in support of the farmers' protest against the new farm laws and COVID-19 situation in the country. Sonia Gandhi Not to Celebrate Birthday on December 9 in View of Pandemic, Farmers’ Agitation.

Narendra Modi's birthday message to Sonia Gandhi:

Here's what Supriya Shrinate tweeted:

Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav's birthday message:

Pawan Khera's wish: 

Nitin Gadkari's birthday greetings to Sonia Gandhi:

Sonia Gandhi conveyed to all the in-charges, in a letter and asked all the state heads of Congress to avoid all sorts of celebrations including the cake cutting, on her birthday.

The farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws entered day 14 on Wednesday a day after the meeting with Amit Shah failed to end the impasse between the government and the farm unions

