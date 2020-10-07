Tamil Nadu, October 7: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) named co-coordinator and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami as its chief ministerial candidate for the 2021 Assembly elections. The announcement was made by party coordinator O Panneerselvam.

AIADMK party has further constituted a steering committee of 11 members for 2021 assembly elections in the state. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: CM K Palaniswami Says Alliances Will Be Decided Only During Polls.

AIADMK Names Edappadi K Palaniswami as CM Candidate:

Edappadi K. Palaniswami will be AIADMK's CM Candidate for Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister & AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam. pic.twitter.com/ViIwlMEixo — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

After the death of former AIADMK chief and Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in December 2016, the party faced a major crisis as two opposing camps, led by Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, fought for the top post.

Earlier, the Executive Committee passed a resolution to exhort AIADMK cadres to work unitedly to win the Assembly elections. The committee also passed resolutions urging the Centre to release pending GST dues, not to give Karnataka the permission to build the Mekedatu dam, and also to drop the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test.

