Patna, November 3: The Raghopur Assembly seat in Bihar is gearing up for polls on November 6, and all eyes are on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is contesting as the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate. Known for his dynamic leadership and strong connection with the youth, Tejashwi is once again stepping into the electoral fray from the seat that has long been associated with his family’s political legacy. With just three days left for voting, the political atmosphere in Vaishali district is charged with anticipation as Tejashwi leads the campaign with renewed confidence.

As excitement builds ahead of the crucial first phase, many are now curious about the personal and financial details of the RJD leader, especially his assets and wealth declared for the upcoming polls. How wealthy is Tejashwi Yadav compared to other top contenders in Bihar politics? What do his latest filings reveal about his financial standing? Scroll below to Tejashwi Yadav’s net worth as declared in his 2025 election affidavit filed before the Election Commission of India. Samrat Choudhary Net Worth: Gold Worth INR 40 lakh, Bore Rifle and Revolver Among Assets Owned by Bihar Deputy CM and BJP Candidate From Tarapur Assembly Constituency; Check Details.

Tejashwi Yadav's Net Worth

According to the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has declared a significant portfolio of movable assets, including multiple bank deposits, fixed deposits, and valuable holdings. As per the affidavit, Tejashwi has cash in hand amounting to INR 1,35,000, while his spouse, Rajshree, holds INR 35,000. His bank accounts across SBI and HDFC Bank collectively show deposits of over INR 1.2 crore, including a fixed deposit of INR 28.83 lakh with HDFC Bank and several savings accounts at SBI Patna Secretariat and Bailey Road branches. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD, Congress Do Not Understand Language of Development, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

His investments include INR 4.88 lakh in shares, INR 3.13 lakh in LIC policies, and an unsecured loan of INR 4.40 crore given to an Indian company. Tejashwi and his family also own substantial gold and silver holdings. The RJD leader himself possesses 200 grams of gold valued at approximately INR 17.13 lakh, while his wife owns 480 grams of gold worth INR 41.11 lakh and 2 kg of silver worth INR 1.7 lakh. His daughter and son together hold additional gold and silver assets valued at around INR 10 lakh.

Other declared assets include household goods worth INR 3.25 lakh, plant and machinery valued at INR 20.47 lakh, and a licensed Beretta pistol valued at INR 1.05 lakh. In total, Tejashwi Yadav’s movable assets exceed INR 6 crore, including cash, bank deposits, gold, and investments, while immovable assets are yet to be detailed in the affidavit. The declaration has drawn public interest as Bihar gears up for elections, with many comparing the young leader’s wealth with that of his political contemporaries.

