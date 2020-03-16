Telangana State Assembly Passes Resolution Against CAA, CM KCR Asks Centre to 'Rethink'

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao. (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Hyderabad, March 16: The Telangana state State Legislative Assembly on Monday passed the a resolution opposing the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao claimed the recent resolution is against millions of people who do not have valid documents.

Expressing his opinion on the reccent resolution passed by the state legislature, KCR said, "There are millions of people who do not have valid documents. The Central govt should rethink on the CAA." Adding more, he said, as quoted by Telangana Today, "In a civilized society like India, we can’t tolerate such nuisance which has led to unrest in several parts of the country amid apprehensions in the minds of the people." Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao: I Too Don't Have My Birth Certificate.

KC Rao stated that they have strong reasons to pass a resolution against the CAA. The CM said, "We have very strong reasons to oppose the CAA, NRC and NPR. This is not to be taken lightly, and there is need to oppose such narrow-minded politics. Dissent can’t be seen as anti-national, which is what is happening now."

Earlier this month, CM KCR had revealed in the state Assembly that he too has no birth Certificate. Referring to the new format of the National Population Register (NPR), which is set to be rolled out from April 1, KCR said, "When I myself don't have a birth certificate, how can I produce the certificate of my father."

With the latest resolution passed by the Telangana State Assembly, it has joined the league with several other States like West Bengal, Kerala, Rajasthan, which have too passed resolution against CAA. Meanwhile, Maharashtra government had said that there was no need to bring a resolution against the CAA, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) in the state assembly.