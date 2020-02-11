Tughlakabad Election Result 2020: AAP Candidate Sahiram Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls

Tughlakabad (Photo Credits: File Photo)

New Delhi, February 11: AAP leader Sahiram won from Tughlakabad constituency. The Tughlakabad Sabha seat in Delhi saw a battle between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress (INC). In Tughlakabad assembly constituency, a total of 24 candidates were in the fray whose fate was decided by 1,55,327 registered voters, including 94,837 male, 60,480 female and 10 third gender. Arvind Kejriwal Addresses AAP Workers After Party's Thumping Victory in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, Says 'Dilli Waalon, I Love You'.

The BJP declared Vikram Bidhuri, nephew of the incumbent South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri, and the Congress nominated Shubham Sharma. The notification for the Delhi assembly polls was issued on January 14. The last date for filing nomination was January 21. Nomination papers were scrutinised on January 22. The last date for withdrawal of nomination was January 24. Sultanpur Majra Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result.

Okhla Phase 2, Harkesh Nagar, Sanjay Colony, Majdoor Kalyan Vihar, Okhla Industrial Area, Tughlakabad Village, New Sanjay Camp, Indira Kalyan Vihar, Tehkhand Village, Gola Kuan and Lal Kuan are some of the localities in the constituency.

. In the 2015 Delhi assembly polls, AAP came to power with Arvind Kejriwal's party winning 67 out of 70 assembly constituencies. The BJP secured just three seats, while the grand old party remain seatless. According to a survey by news agency IANS and Cvoter, over 50 percent respondents said they were "very much satisfied" with AAP's performance.