Uttar Pradesh Reported Maximum COVID-19 Cases Over Past 3 Days, Says CM Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo Credits: IANS/File)

Lucknow, April 5: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the state have been reported in the last three days and the government is taking all possible steps to contain its spread. Yogi Adityanath interacted with MPs and MLAs from Uttar Pradesh through video conference over COVID-19 situation in the state.

"The maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the state have been reported in the last three days. And the government has been taking all possible steps to contain it" the chief minister said during the session." Uttar Pradesh: Coronavirus Suspect in Shamli District Commits Suicide.

"People have been identified who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month. These people also included foreigners; the government is also taking legal action in the matter," he added.

Meanwhile, India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 3,374, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday morning. Out of the total cases, 3,030 are active cases, 266 have been cured or discharged, one has migrated, while there are 77 deaths.