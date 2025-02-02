New Delhi, February 2: Calling himself a public ‘sevak’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday guaranteed Delhiites that he will toil very hard to address the problems of people from slum dwellers and the middle class after a BJP government is formed in the city. Addressing an election rally in R.K. Puram, PM Modi said he delivers what he promises as he highlighted the income tax benefits included in the Union Budget 2025-26 to put more money in the pocket of the middle class.

He also hit out at the AAPda government for a series of scams and said AAP leaders would be held accountable -- “Jinhone loota hai, unhe lotana hi padega” (The looters will have to pay back). Highlighting the Union Budget 2025-26, he said it is a guarantee for fulfilling Modi ki Guarantee to the four pillars of Viksit Bharat – Garib, Kisan, Yuva and Nari. “It is a Budget addressing the aspirations of Janata Janardan,” he said, highlighting the economy’s rise from 10th position to 5th position. ‘Dil Walo Ki Dilli Ko Ab BJP Sarkar Chahiye’: Manoj Tiwari Launches New Campaign Song 3 Days Before Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 (Watch).

The middle class will save thousands of rupees as tax on income up to Rs 12 lakh was made zero. “This is the biggest tax exemption relief offered to an Indian salaried person since Independence,” he said. A person earning Rs 12 lakh annual income would have paid one-fourth of the income as tax under the government of PM Jawaharlal Nehru. Under PM Indira Gandhi’s government, a person earning Rs 12 lakh would have lost Rs 10 lakh as tax, he said.

Till 10 years back, under the Congress government a person earning Rs 12 lakh would have paid Rs 2.60 lakh as tax. But under our government, a person earning Rs 12 lakh would have to pay no tax, he said. The PM claimed that the BJP’s corruption-free government has spent each rupee for the development and welfare of the poor. The government has given free ration and pucca houses to the poor and spent money on building roads, hospitals, flyovers and promoting “Make in India”. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Writes to Election Commission Seeking Action Against ‘Attacks’ on AAP Workers.

He said with the advent of Basant Panchmi the season starts changing and after three days Basant of vikas is going to arrive in Delhi with the formation of a BJP government. Pointing to the panic in the AAP, he said the broom’s sticks are getting disintegrated as AAPda leaders are deserting it, a reference to the recent decision of eight MLAs of the AAP to join the BJP. “The AAPda government has been exposed before Delhi voters,” he said. Earlier, he sought support from voters that the city needs a government which spends its energies on development and not fighting others. The AAPda government has wasted 10 years by seeking votes on old promises. “But now Delhi voters will elect a BJP government," he said.

