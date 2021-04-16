Kolkata, April 16: The polling for the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 will be conducted on April 17. The votes will be polled in 45 assembly constituencies across six districts of the state. The Vidhan Sabha polls in West Bengal are taking place in eight phases starting from March 27 to April 29. Till now, polling was conducted in 131 out of 394 assembly seats. People are required a voter slip to cast their vote. To check if your name is mentioned in the official voter list, you can visit the official websites of the election commission. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 5 Key Candidates.

To check if your name is mentioned in the official voter list, you can visit two websites - ceowestbengal.nic.in and eci.gov.in. Both these websites have a section called "Search in Electoral Roll" or "Search Name in Voter List". You can check your name by submitting basic details such as name, age, names of assembly constituency, district and state, and by using EPIC or voter ID number. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Tapas Roy Vs Parno Mittra in Baranagar & Other Key Electoral Battles to Watch Out For in Phase 5 Polls.

Voter's To Do List:

Know the steps to check the name in the voter list.

Visit the official website of the Election Commission of India - eci.gov.in.

Click on 'Search Name in Voter List' on the left side of the home page

You will be redirected to a new page - "National Voters Service Portal".

You will see two options - Search by details and Search by EPIC No.

You can find your name by selecting any of the two options

People can also check their names by visiting the official website of the West Bengal Election Commission - ceowestbengal.nic.in. On the home page, click on the "Electoral Your Name in Voter List" tab. A new page will open. People can then check whether their name is mentioned in the official voter list by entering their details, i.e. an EPIC number. If your name is enrolled in the voter list, you can take out a print of that page and can use it as a voter slip.

How To Vote on EVMS And And Verify on VVPATs:

The counting of votes will be done on May 2. The main contest in these assembly elections is between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Mamata Banerjee is seeking the third consecutive term as the Chief Minister of the state. The BJP is trying its best to expand roots in the state. Apart from West Bengal, assembly elections also took place in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2021 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).