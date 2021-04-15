Kolkata, April 15: The voting for the fifth phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 will take place on April 17. A total of 45 Vidhan Sabha seats across six districts are going for polls in the fifth phase. A total of 319 candidates, including 39 women, are in the fray in this phase. In North Bengal, polling will be held for 13 seats out of 45 at Kalimpong, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts in the fifth phase. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Dates: Polling in 8 Phases Between March 27 and April 29, Results on May 2; Check Full Schedule Here.

In the fifth phase, West Bengal Minister Goutem Deb, Singer-turned-politician Aditi Munshi, Actor-cum-two-time TMC legislator Chiranjeet Chakraborty and Bratya Basu and Tapas Roy are among the prominent candidates contesting the polls. Till now, polling was held in 134 seats in the first four phases of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. West Bengal Assembly Elections Key Candidates to Watch Out For in Phase 5:

Here is a List of Key Battles to Watch Out For in The West Bengal Phase 5 Elections:

Tapas Roy Vs Parno Mittra: West Bengal’s Minister of State for Planning and Statistics Tapas Roy is contesting the Baranagar assembly seat. The BJP has fielded Bengali actor Parno Mittra against Roy.

Goutam Deb Vs Sikha Chatterjee: West Bengal minister Goutem Deb is contesting the polls Dabram-Fulbari assembly constituency. The TMC has fielded Sikha Chatterjee against Deb.

Aditi Munshi Vs Samik Bhattacharya: Singer-turned-politician Aditi Munshi is in the electoral fray from Rajarhat Gopalpur Vidhan Sabha seat. She is contesting against former BJP legislator Samik Bhattacharya.

Jagannath Sarkar Vs Ajoy Dey: BJP Lok Sabha MP Jagannath Sarkar is contesting the polls from Santipur assembly seat. The TMC has fielded from MLA Ajoy Dey.

Biswajit Kundu vs Deboprasad Bag: TMC turncoat Biswajit Kundi is in the electoral fray from Kalna (SC) constituency. The TMC has fielded Deboprasad Bag against Kundu. Notably, Kundu’s nomination led to resentment in the saffron party as 70 workers switched to the TMC.

Saikat Panja vs Siddiqullah Chowdhury: Former TMC legislator Saikat Panja is contesting the polls from the Manteswar Vidhan Sabha seat. Panja joined the BJP earlier this year. In 2016, Panja had won the elections from the same seat. The TMC has fielded West Bengal president of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Siddiqullah Chowdhury.

Chiranjeet Chakraborty Vs Shankar Chatterjee: Bengali movies actor and director Chiranjeet Chakraborty is in the electoral fray from the Barasat assembly seat. The BJP has given the ticket to Shankar Chatterjee from Barasat.

Bratya Basu Vs Bimal Shankar Nanda: Bengali Actor Bratya Basu is contesting the elections from the Dum Dum Vidhan Sabha seat. Meanwhile, Bimal Shankar Nanda is in the electoral fray on the BJP ticket.

The assembly elections in West Bengal are taking place in eight phases starting from March 27 to April 29. The votes will be counted on May 2 and on the same day, and the results will be declared on the same day. The main contest in these elections is between the ruling TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Mamata Banerjee is seeking the third term as the Chief Minister of the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2021 06:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).