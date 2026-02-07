Kolkata, February 7: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially launched its "Sankalp Patra Paramarsha Yatra," a large-scale public outreach campaign designed to crowdsource ideas for its manifesto ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. At a launch event held Saturday at the party's Salt Lake office, State President Samik Bhattacharya announced that the party would deploy 1,000 suggestion boxes across the state and activate a dedicated toll-free number to gather voter feedback.

The campaign aims to shift away from traditional top-down manifesto drafting. According to Bhattacharya, the party intends to place drop boxes at 1,000 strategic locations throughout West Bengal, allowing citizens to submit their written suggestions along with their contact details. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: If BJP Comes to Power, First Task Will Be to Free WB of Infiltrators, Says Amit Shah (Watch Video).

BJP Launches 'Sankalp Patra Paramarsha Yatra' for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

To ensure urban participation, a mobile van equipped with suggestion boxes is scheduled to tour Kolkata on February 17 and 18. For those unable to visit physical locations, the BJP has launched a toll-free number (9727294294) and a dedicated email address (sankalp.wb2026@bjpbengal.org) for digital submissions.

Focus on Economic and Social Issues

Party leadership indicated that the upcoming manifesto, or Sankalp Patra, will place a heavy emphasis on job creation for the state's educated unemployed youth. Bhattacharya noted that the party is specifically seeking input from industrialists to understand what is needed to drive investment and development across various sectors. Assembly Elections 2026: Election Commission Briefs Around 1,500 Central Observers Ahead of Forthcoming Polls in States.

The BJP leader alleged that the current state government has deprived citizens of benefits from 13 central government schemes. As part of the outreach, the party plans to send 10,000 letters to various sections of society to explain these schemes and solicit direct feedback on how they can be better implemented under a potential BJP administration.

Political Context and Strategy

This move comes as the BJP intensifies its preparations for the 2026 polls, where it seeks to challenge the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). The party recently established a manifesto committee headed by economist and MLA Ashok Lahiri, signaling a focus on data-driven policy and economic reform.

“Earlier in Bengal, manifestos were released at the last moment by a handful of leaders,” Bhattacharya said during the launch. “The BJP wants to break that trend by giving importance to public opinion to form a ‘people’s government.’”

Local vs. State Narrative

The campaign follows reports that the political battle in Bengal is becoming increasingly localized. While the BJP is using these "charge-sheets" and suggestion boxes to highlight constituency-level grievances—such as infrastructure decay and corruption—the TMC is reportedly countering with its own plan to release 294 seat-specific manifestos.

As both parties move toward a more decentralized campaign strategy, the BJP’s current outreach program marks a critical first step in defining its platform for the upcoming electoral contest.

