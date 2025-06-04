Delhi Capitals and Team India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav had his engagement with childhood friend Vanshika at Lucknow on June 04. Vanshika works in LIC and is from Kanpur. Kuldeep had his engagement ahead of travelling with Team India for the five-Test tour of England. Many cricketers were also present in the event, including cricketer Rinku Singh and his bride-to-be, Machhlishahr MP Priya Saroj. Priya later shared a post where she congratulated Kuldeep and Vanshika and penned down a message for them. Kuldeep Yadav Gets Engaged To Childhood Friend Vanshika Following IPL 2025, Ceremony Takes Place At Lucknow.

Priya Saroj Congratulates Kuldeep Yadav and His Fiancée Vanshika

A forever in the making — heartfelt congratulations to Kuldeep Bhaiya and Vanshika! 💕 #kuldeepyadav pic.twitter.com/RdzBfqsK7b — Priya Saroj (@PriyaSarojMP) June 4, 2025

