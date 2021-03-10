Dehradun, March 10: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday picked Tirath Singh Rawat for the post of next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Tirath Singh Rawat's name was announced by Trivendra Singh Rawat who resigned as Chief Minister yesterday. Tirath Singh Rawat is currently an MP from Garhwal parliamentary constituency in Uttarakhand. Tirath Singh Rawat, BJP MP From Pauri Garhwal, to be New CM of Uttarakhand.

Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? Tirath Singh Rawat started his political career with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP, in Uttar Pradesh. He also served as the vice president of Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. In 1997, he was elected as member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. When Uttarakhand was formed in 2000, he became the first education minister of the state. Uttarakhand Govt Starts Initiative To Display Daughter’s Name on House Nameplates.

Aged 56-year-old, Tirath Singh Rawat was elected as an MLA in 2012. In 2013, he became Uttarakhand BJP chief. Under his leadership, the BJP won mayoral posts in four out of six municipal corporations in Uttarakhand. In 2019, he defeated his nearest rival Manish Khanduri by more than 03.50 lakh votes to win from Garhwal Lok Sabha seat.

Born in Sinro village of Pauri Garhwal district, Tirath Singh Rawat is BJP national secretary. His father was Kalam Singh Rawat and mother Gaura Devi. By nominating Rawat for the post of Chief Minister, the party will now have to face two by-elections - one each for the Lok Sabha and the state assembly within six months.

