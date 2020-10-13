Lucknow, October 13: UP CM Yogi Adityanath remains to be the most sought after campaigner in the upcoming Bihar elections, more because of his pro-active involvement in the development of UP is the past three years and very recently in the ongoing COVID times. Be it the handling of lakhs of migrants labours from across the country during the ongoing COVID pandemic and arranging for their jobs in UP or successfully bringing back thousands of students from Kota (Rajasthan), the initiatives proved to be a benchmark and was replicated across the country. Yogi Adityanath Govt to Give Rs 5 Lakh Insurance Cover for Accredited Journalists, Rs 10 Lakh for COVID-19 Deaths.

And with the Bihar Assembly elections down the line, Yogi is the most demanded star campaigner, after PM Narendra Modi, by the contestants going to try their luck on an NDA ticket. It is to be mentioned that BJP is contesting the Bihar polls with its longtime ally JDU. Yogi is also a popular face in Bihar also because of his image of a strict administrator and his effective handling of the 2019 Ardh Kumbh, law and order after the Ram Mandir’s judgement of the Supreme Court and thereafter laying of the foundation stone of the temple and his effective policies of providing employment to lakhs of migrant labours during the COVID pandemic. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath Among 30 Star Campaigners of BJP; Check Full List Here.

With his image of a strict administrator and a popular face in the Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Assam assembly elections and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Yogi remains the favorite campaigner by the NDA candidates in Bihar. Looking into this, the central BJP leadership has planned his rallies in Patna, Gaya, Nalanda, Sivan, Hajipur, Bhagalpur, Baksar, Bhojpur, Muzzafarpur, Gopalganj and Darbhanga. Yogi will also be wooing voters in northern Bihar, Mithilanchal and other districts of central Bihar.

Yogi, who will be touring the constituencies seeking votes for NDA candidates, will also be interacting with the voters via digital mediums. Besides his spotless image and an aggressive work style being popular in Bihar, people also a have a lot of reverence for Yogi as the head of the Gorakshpeeth which has Lakhs of followers in the state.

Yogi’s style of taking decisive and instant decisions on developmental fronts and his flawless and strict actions against corruption also has a massive fan-following in the youths of Bihar besides UP. It is to be mentioned that only after Yogi’s decision of arranging and subsequently bringing back thousands of competitive students from Kota (Rajasthan) during the COVID-19 pandemic that the Bihar government also chalked out a similar plan.