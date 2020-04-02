Rakesh Sharma, India's First Man to Travel Into Space: Facts to Know About The Ex-IAF Wing Commander

File image of Rakesh Sharma | (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi, April 2: Wing commander (retired) of Indian Air Force (IAF), Rakesh Sharma, was the first person from India to embark upon a space mission. On this day in 1984, he travelled into the space along with two Russian counterparts - Yury Malyshev and Gennadi Strekalov - on a joint Soviet-Indian mission. The trio were aboard a Soyuz T-11 flight which remained in the space for 7 days, 21 hours and 40 minutes. Here are some key facts to know about Rakesh Sharma.

Sharma's place of birth is Patiala in India's Punjab province, where he was born on January 13, 1949. He was commissioned into the IAF in 1971, after he completed his training at the 35th National Defence Academy. Gaganyaan Mission 2022: ISRO to Set Up Technical Unit in Moscow for Human Spaceflight Programme, Union Govt Gives Nod.

While he joined as a test pilot, his efforts and consistency over the years rose him to the post of Squadron Leader in 1984. He also became the IAF pilot to be selected for the joint manned space programme of the IAF and Soviet Union's Interkosmos.

After returning from space, Sharma along with Malyshev and Strekalov, was awarded with the "Hero of the Soviet Union" title. To this date, he is the only Indian pilot to be conferred upon with the honour by Russia or the erstwhile USSR.

Sharma retired from the forces in 1987 at the rank of Wing Commander. He subsequently joined the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) -- the state-owned defence manufacturer. In 2001, he retired from flying activities.

While speaking to a leading magazine last year, the decorated ex-IAF pilot said he is eagerly awaiting the execution of Gaganyaan mission in 2022 -- when his record would be break as India would be sending their first manned mission to the space.