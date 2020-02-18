Shivaji Jayanti 2020: Bank Holiday in Maharashtra Tomorrow on Occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Birth Anniversary

Representational Image Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, February 18: Banks in Maharashtra will remain closed on Wednesday on account of a public holiday on the occasion of the Shivaji Jayanti. The state will observe Shiv Jayanti which is celebrated every year to mark the birthday of Maratha ruler Chatrapati Shivaji. The day is also known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. This year, people will celebrate the 390th birth anniversary of the Maratha ruler. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Greetings, SMS and GIF Images to Send on The 390th Birth Anniversary of the Great Maratha Warrior

The state will also observe a "dry day" in view of Shiv Jayanti. As a large number of people celebrate the festival, the state government has banned the sale of alcohol at shops, bars and pubs. All schools and colleges will also remain closed tomorrow. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020: 5 Lesser Known Facts About the Great Maratha Warrior on His 390th Birth Anniversary.

The occasion is celebrated with zeal and fanfare across the state. The festival is celebrated every year on February 19. The festival is regarded as the day of pride and honour for the people of Maharashtra. Several seminars and programmes are organised to highlight different aspects of Chatrapati Shivaji. Marathis, observe the day by taking out long processions.

Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born on this day at the Shivneri fort in Pune. Shivaji, the great warrior, win many wars against the Mughal emperors. As per history, Shivaji was one of the first Indian rulers who is said to have introduced the concept of “naval force” to defend the Konkan side of Maharashtra.