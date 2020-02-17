Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020: 5 Lesser Known Facts About the Great Maratha Warrior on His 390th Birth Anniversary

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Every year, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour, especially in Maharashtra, on February 19. The special day, also known as Shiv Jayanti or Shivaji Jayanti celebrates the birthday of the brave Maratha King. He was born on this day at the Shivneri fort in Pune. The festival is observed as a public holiday in Maharashtra. This festival celebrates the birth anniversary of the great warrior and emperor. The day is regarded as the day of pride and honour for the people of Maharashtra. Apart from massive celebrations in Maharashtra, Shivaji’s birthday is also celebrated in Goa and Karnataka.

Shivaji, the great warrior, was known for his wit and virtue that helped him win many wars against the Mughal emperors. As per history, Shivaji was one of the first Indian rulers who is said to have introduced the concept of “naval force” to defend the Konkan side of Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 Date: Know History and Significance of Shiv Jayanti.

Here Are Some Lesser-Known Facts About the Maratha Warrior:

Shivaji captured the first fort- The Torna Fort in present Pune, at the age of 16 Shivaji was born in 1627 AD at Shivneri fort in Pune and was named after Goddess Shivai. One of the best things about Shivaji was his secular nature. According to history, at the time when all kingdoms and kings were stuck to their religious beliefs, Shivaji was the one who was very open in his thoughts and had people of all religions working with him. Shivaji was great visionary and knew the importance of Naval power. He constructed Sindhudurg fort over a period of three years (1664–67). Shivaji had defeated Afzal Khan in a one-on-one battle. Khan was a veteran general and superior to Shivaji in both- size and strength. As per history, it is said that both of them met in a hut that only allowed them to carry a single sword. However, as Shivaji was sure that Afzal Khan would attack him, he wore an armour underneath which stopped Khan's dagger.

To mark the special day, a state-wide holiday is observed in Maharashtra. Schools, colleges, and offices remain closed to observe the warrior's birthday. In a bid to remember the Maratha King, processions are carried out where people are seen dressed up as Shivaji and his subordinates.