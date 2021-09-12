Lucknow, Sep 12: The Uttar Pradesh government will provide one lakh tablets to skilled workers as part of its Skill Development Mission.

The move is aimed at helping workers in honing their skills further and performing better at their jobs.

The state government through its portal and call centre is providing a wide range of services to skilled and common people. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: BJP To Enroll Over 1.5 Crore New Members in the Poll-Bound State.

Skilled workers, seeking a job, can apply through this portal, which also facilitates their training to hone skills.

A spokesman said that as part of the mission, the government has launched 'seva mitra' service in 25 districts to generate employment among skilled workers.

The service is currently under trial and will soon be launched in the remaining districts. A 50-seater call centre has also been set up in this regard.

According to the director of Skill Development Mission, Kunal Silku, sewa mitra is an excellent service for the people.

"One of the specialities of the service is that the name of the provider and rate appear on the screen as soon as a person books the service," he said.

