Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), March 8: The body of an assistant company commander (Home Guard) who had gone missing from Malasa area, has been found in the jungles of Vijayipur in the Musanagar area here. The body was located on Sunday, said police.

The police reached the spot after the body was spotted by the locals and have sent it for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

According to police, the deceased Ram Chandra Verma, 54, a native of the Girdaun village and an assistant company commander, had gone missing after he left home to visit a relative on a bike on March 3. Floyd's Cause of Death, Ex-cop''s Force Will Be Keys at Trial.

"He did not return home and when his family members found his mobile phone to be constantly switched off, they lodged a missing report with the Bhognipur Kotwali police station", said Inspector Musanagar, Deepak Singh.

Singh said, "During the preliminary round of investigations, we recovered the deceased's bike from the house of his friend-Chetram, who lives in the Deengh village of the district. His family members have accused Verma's three friends of murdering him." Deceased Was Attacked by 3 Other Jail Inmates, Tihar Officials Inform Delhi HC in Custodial Death Case.

The inspector further said: "Though his forensic report is yet to come, our preliminary investigation indicates that Verma died of injuries. We are investigating the case, based on his call record history to find out whom he had last spoken to."

Verma is survived by his wife and a son.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2021 12:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).