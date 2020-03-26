Uttar Pradesh Policemen Make Migrant Workers Walking to Their Native Village Crawl on Road Amid Complete Lockdown, Badaun SSP Apologises

Badaun SSP Ashok Kumar Tripathi and UP Policemen making migrant labourers crawl. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Badaun, March 26: Amid the complete lockdown announced for 21 days in India due to coronavirus spread, Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police on Tursday apologised to the people for some policemen's behaviour in which they made migrant workers crawl wearing their bags, as a punishment for violating lockdown. The apology arrived from the senior police officer after the video went viral.

Stating that he feels sorry for policemen's behaviour for letting migrant workers crawl on streets, Badaun SSP Ashok Kumar Tripathi said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Being the Police chief of the district, I feel sorry and apologise for this. Investigation is being conducted against the responsible person." 'Complete Lockdown Gives India An Opportunity to Flatten New Coronavirus Curve', Say Experts

Here's the ANI tweet:

Being the Police chief of the district, I feel sorry and apologise for this. Investigation is being conducted against the responsible person: Ashok Kumar Tripathi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Badaun https://t.co/g1UvNGMUSI pic.twitter.com/6gimVzEim8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 26, 2020

Earlier, a video from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh gained attention, after few policemen on Wednesday made the migrant workers crawl wearing their bags, as a punishment for violating lockdown. All the migrant workers were walking towards their native places as the public transport has be called off to curb public gathering at a place.

Here's the ANI video:

#WATCH Incident of police brutality in Badaun where policemen make people who were walking towards their native places, crawl wearing their bags, as a punishment for violating lockdown. (25.03.20) pic.twitter.com/1YmvqDgoYS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 26, 2020

It is to be known that several such incidents of police brutality have been reported from various placem in the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown for 21 days. Though, he clearly mentioned that people out to buy essentials won't be stopped, incidents of brutality were reported. Due to this Ministry of Home Affairs have issued guidelines to the states.

Meanwhile, a 73-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus died due to co-morbidity in Bhilwara in Rajasthan on Thursday, thus taking the death toll of the country to 17. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 649 in India on Thursday.The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 593, while 42 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the ministry added.