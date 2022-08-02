Kolkata, Aug 2: Partha Chatterjee, tainted in the multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) crore scam, on Tuesday afternoon felt the heat of the public rage when a middle-aged woman hurled her slipper at him.

The incident took place while Chatterjee was being taken out of the ESI Hospital in Joka in the southern outskirts of Kolkata, where he was brought for a routine check-up. However, the foot-wear hurled by Subhra Ghorui did not hit the former minister. SSC Scam: ‘Everybody in Party Including Top Leadership, Knew About Money Collected From Ineligible Candidates for School Teacher Jobs', Says Partha Chatterjee

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials and the accompanying central armed forces sleuths quickly pushed Chatterjee in the vehicle and left the hospital.

Later, the woman told the mediapersons that she would have been happier had the slipper hit Chatterjee.

"I came to the ESI hospital for my own treatment. People like Partha Chatterjee have minted crores of rupees. He owns several flats in Kolkata. But whenever he is brought to the hospital for medical check-up, police cordon the entire hospital area in such a manner that it causes immense inconvenience to the common patients. This irritated me today and I hurled the slipper. Had you all been happy, had I garlanded and welcomed him?" she asked.

The police detained her briefly and questioned her.

BJP state spokesman in West Bengal Shamik Bhattacharya said that although he does not support such acts, but it is evident that the rage of public in general is reaching such a stage, its reflections were evident in that incident.

Similar reaction was given by the CPI(M) central committee member, Sujan Chakraborty, who said that it is unfortunate for the state that a former minister has shamed the state to such an extent that public anger is reaching such a stage. "Though I do not support the action of hurling foot-wears, at the same time it is a reflection of public rage," he said.

Trinamool Congress leaders were tight-lipped till the time the report was filed.

