Lucknow, July 2: With the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic under control in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government on Friday said from July 5, cinema halls, multiplexes, gyms and sports stadiums will be allowed to operate in the state in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that these places will have to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols when they reopen. National Doctors' Day 2021: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Urged to Celebrate Doctors' Day Officially on July 1

According to an official statement, he said the business of cinema halls had been adversely impacted during the pandemic and their problems would be sympathetically considered.

Cinema hall owners have been seeking waiver of electricity bills and other taxes during the period of their closure.

However, the weekend closure will continue in the state.

