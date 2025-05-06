All the buzz was centered around the captivating theme, which is part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute spring exhibition titled "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." With a daring dress code that encouraged everyone to be "Tailored for You," attendees truly embraced the challenge! How Can We Ensure That Fashion Truly Protects People, Animals and Our Planet?

Fabulous co-chairs for the evening included the charismatic Colman Domingo, the stylish Lewis Hamilton, the ever-cool A$AP Rocky, the trendy Pharrell Williams, and the iconic Anna Wintour from Vogue. Although the powerhouse LeBron James had to miss out due to a knee injury, the star-studded host committee featured 25 more celebrities ready to light up the night!

This year's theme truly explored the rich tapestry of Black style and dandyism. The legendary Shahrukh Khan turned heads in a striking Sabyasachi Mukherjee suit—it was sizzling, yet we couldn’t help but wish he’d leaned even further into the evening's spirit! Nevertheless, the night was filled with jaw-dropping fashion moments, including Diljit Dosanjh, who made his Met Gala debut in an eye-catching Prabal Gurung sherwani that celebrated his Punjabi roots! With just a touch more dandy flair, he could have taken the spotlight to new heights. Elevate Your Style With the Timeless Adidas Samba!

Indian Representative: A Fusion of Fashion and Couture Moments

Shahrukh Khan X Sabyasachi Shines with Indian Elegance on a Global Stage

Prepare to be dazzled by the incredible Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the genius behind SRK’s breathtaking look! He mesmerized everyone with his exquisite designs and masterful tailoring at the 2025 event. His interpretation of the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” was a stunning celebration of Indian textiles and royal elegance, packed with personal significance. By styling the stars and making his own striking appearance on the red carpet, Sabyasachi firmly established Indian couture as a key player in the global fashion scene! Let’s not forget the man himself, who arrived looking spectacular in a heritage ensemble adorned with a magnificent turban and dazzling jewels that perfectly echoed the enchanting theme of the evening. What a night to remember!

Manish Malhotra Takes the Stage with Tradition and Innovation

Making his unforgettable Met Gala debut, Manish Malhotra dazzled with his futuristic yet deeply rooted designs, artfully fusing Mughal, Parsi, and Indian heritage into contemporary styles. His couture creations showcased tradition reimagined for the world stage, proving that Indian fashion isn’t just part of the conversation—it’s leading it! Alongside Shahrukh and Sabyasachi, Malhotra completed a trio that epitomized India's cultural and creative dominance at Met Gala 2025, and we couldn’t get enough of their awe-inspiring efforts!

Diljit Dosanjh releases a vibe reminiscent of "Singh Is Kinng."

Diljit Dosanjh absolutely stole the spotlight in a breathtaking ivory and gold sherwani, expertly crafted by the renowned Prabal Gurung. This Punjabi Maharaja made a grand statement, complete with a magnificent tehmat and a dramatic cape that featured a stunning embroidered silhouette of the map of Punjab. The entire look was nothing short of electric, making him the undeniable star of the night! Punjab. His regal look was perfected with a feathered, jewel-studded turban, while a luxurious layered diamond necklace by Golecha’s Jewels echoed the iconic Patiala necklace worn by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh. To top it all off, a Panthère de Cartier watch peeked out from his sleeve as he glided across the carpet!

In an incredible achievement, the Met Gala broke records this year, raising a staggering $31 million—making it the most successful event in its impressive 77-year history! What a night to remember!What a night to remember!The annual fundraiser attracts big names from fashion, music and sports; guests pay $75,000 a ticket (by invitation only) or $350,000 and up for a table. And indian designers did up their game with keeping the pride with their chin up.

