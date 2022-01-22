Towels are some of the most underrated accessories in every home. We scarcely give them a second thought. But they are useful in drying off our skin in a jiffy. Whether it’s a hand towel or a bath towel, it is an important part of the linen in the house. But not every home has the right set of towels for everyday use. This article aims to help you buy the perfect ones this season.

Are you looking to rehaul your stash of bath towels at home?

We present 3 tips to take on board so you can buy the right ones:

#1 Look For High Absorbency

The towel you use, whether they are bath towels or face towels, must rapidly absorb moisture on the skin and not let it return to the fabric’s top surface once absorbed. When buying bath linen online, look for towels that are thicker and made of 100% cotton from premium brands in India. These offer the highest rates of absorbency, so that you don’t need to repeatedly wipe the skin to get it dry. The best bath towels are those that dry the skin in one wipe. Apart from plush cotton bath towels, you can also get new sets of face and hand towels this season if your preferred online store has new collections to offer.

#2 Get Quick Drying Towels

Towels dry faster in the winter months because the atmosphere is less humid. They dry the least during the wet monsoon season. But thanks to innovation in fabric technology, you can buy quick drying towels from premium bath towel brands in India. These dry rapidly, and dry faster when aided by climatic conditions. Quick drying towels are best used for a bath, the gym, after a swim and when the weather turns wet and humid. Since they dry faster, they show a lower propensity to attract mould and fungus. They are better at preventing potential skin and scalp infections, too. Do browse for this type of towel from reputed bath linen brands online, and get them for different uses (gym, hand, face, body).

#3 Get Different Towels For Each Member Of The Family

Each family member must use their own towels instead of sharing with another. Using another’s towel results in an exchange of fluids, impurities, potential viruses, dead skin cells, hair, etc. One person’s skin or hair disorders may pass to another by using the same bath linen. This season, ensure a healthier home by buying each family member their own sets of towels. You can even buy kids’ towels for your children to make bath time fun. Since hand and face towels may be used by multiple family members at the sink, do set them away for washing in 12 hours of use, and do not allow a sick family member to use the common face or hand towel.

How to care for your towels

Most of us tend to use our towel longer than we should. In fact, face and hand towels must be washed in a day of use, if not sooner. Gym towels must be washed after one session of the workout, and never shared with another person.

Bath towels may be used for up to a week before they are washed. Always make sure that the towel is completely dry before you stow it away in the linen basket, or it will become mouldy and malodourous.

Do not wash towels in hot water. Use cool water and your usual detergent, without adding bleach to the wash.