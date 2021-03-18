Abhishek Rao is a producer in the Bollywood industry. Working his way through ups and downs, Rao is recognized as a producer who has always been concerned about the audience’s interest rather than his firm’s monetary profits. Known for his cameo role in the film Simmba and Kung Fu Yoga, Abhishek Rao has also starred next to reputed actors like Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh, and Sara Ali Khan! A person with a firm hold over the industry, Abhishek Rao is also a family friend of famous actor Sonu Sood.

Having splendid connections within the industry, He he has never misused his power. Rather he has gained knowledge by being in contact with such renowned personalities and has always yearned to grow. An industry full of producers, the competition is too tight for people like him. Yet staying calm and progressing with positivity is all it took him to make his entry to the top. Having worked in the industry for several years, he is prepared to face any challenges. Fighting back all ups and downs, he has never shied away from pursuing his interests while caring for others. A dedicated individual who was always inclined towards production, he has solemnly earned the title and is surely going to earn more such titles in the upcoming future!

Looking forward to 2 films this year, Abhishek Rao says that he is really excited about his upcoming projects. When asked as to how far his projects have been completed yet, he says that the scripts have been successfully penned down and the shooting should start any minute. All excited and geared up to produce 2 films in the year 2021, he says that it is this time that he had been waiting for so long.

Getting nostalgic about his journey and feeling the rush to do all that he can possibly do, he says that patience is a virtue that only some people possess. While many have the raw talent that they need to succeed in their lives, patience is what keeps them going through thick and thins. “Being patient was all I could do when nothing was going right. I kept my calm and waited for the bad times to pass by” says Abhishek Rao. Yet today he is intrigued by his own journey and feels simply empowered to have come this far in his life.

Coming from the city of Mangalore, India, Abhishek Rao is a 40 years old producer who currently resides in Thailand. Dealing in luxury cars that are imported from the United Kingdom, he is leading a healthy and happy life where he owns the power to make his decisions and live up to their success. A successful producer who looks forward to his dreams coming true this year, optimism is all he can think of! To sum up, his journey is an inspiring journey that compels others to work towards their dreams and shine on!

