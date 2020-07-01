Abhishek Bardia is an eighteen year old actor from the state of Maharashtra, who aspires to emerge out as a well known actor in Bollywood. There was a time when people were known as famous if they come in the newspaper, then the time came of television and now in the 21st century it is websites and apps which decide your popularity. To become famous was like a dream even if he/she is an entertainer, a blogger or anything.

Everyone is passionate about something and we all dream of following our passion and making career in that particular field. But due to parents, society, education and such things our dreams get shattered. Still there are some amazing people out there who manage to do it all together.

We recently came to know about young and dashing personality Abhishek Bardia, who is one such guy who has managed to follow his passion and education at the same time and apart from that we were stunned after seeing his popularity. He currently has 50k+ followers on Instagram.

This lad’s journey is a real example for the youngsters. His life journey teaches you to believe in you, your style, and also try things which you like and you can do it with passion than success is the stop for you like Abhishek Bardia. Abhishek always believed in doing something creative and unique in life apart from studies where people can know him by his name.

Acting has always been the first love of Abhishek. Abhishek Bardia was so passionate about acting that he first started with discovering his own acting interest, then he learnt acting from a reputed institution and later started to practice acting at the age of seventeen. Abhishek spent all of his time and effort in improving his skill in acting.

After some years, his passion and determination paid off well as a Bollywood and Marathi industry director offered him a role in his upcoming Bollywood film “Billu Ustaad” which was set to release on 16th February 2018. This was like a dream which came true and it was a life changing moment for Abhishek Bardia when he came to know he is going to work with popular Bollywood actors such as K.K. Goswami (fame of Star Plus TV serial ssshhhh…koi hai, SAB TV's serial gutur gu), Akhilendra Mishra (fame of lagaan, sarfarosh and many other films and TV serials), Priyanshu Chatterjee (fame of tum bin, hate story 3 film and many more) and Deepraj Rana(fame of dabangg 3, singham returns, gunday, prem ratan dhan payo and many more).

He was a normal college going student like others of his age, and he never thought his life would suddenly change. Abhishek Bardia has worked really hard for his dream and have become an example for all the people who are struggling in life to achieve their dreams. Youngsters like Abhishek are the real life inspiration for the youth all around the world who didn't let their circumstances end their dream.

We might see him in more movies in a short time. It will be interesting to see how he takes himself from here. Well, we know that whatever he will do in his life will be an inspiration for many.