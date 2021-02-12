Gabriel Montes always dreamed of being a musician, singer and an artist. From childhood, he was was always drawn towards music. He worked hard every day to work on his singing skills. With lots of dedication, determination, hope and passion, Montes made a mark for himself in the music industry. Today, people know him with his stage name Li1 lean.

Li1 lean produces songs in English and Spanish. He has given several hits that have managed to grab a lot of attention and won many hearts. His distinctive music helped him rise to immense popularity among the Latino community. People on social media also cannot stop raving about his diverse music.

What makes Gabriel Montes aka Li1 lean songs stand out compared to others is the fact that he never shies away from experimenting and composing bilingual songs. His songs reflect both the two cultures and the reason for such songs is his great intent to blur out any boundaries between them.

Li1 lean also directs a popular musical program called "MUSICA ES VIDA". It's not a regular music bases show. Montes' show focuses on the treatment of anxiety and depression. The talented singer believes that music has the power to help people find comfort when they feel lost. It can an individual to overcome any obstacle.

Talking about his social media, the singer is quite popular on Instagram. He has a lot of followers and one can find him with the username 'Li1 lean'. People can also enjoy his fantastic tracks on several online music platforms such as Spotify, iTunes , I heart radio-Li1 lean, YouTube -Li1LEANTV, Facebook -Li1LEAN.