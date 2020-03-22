Actor Mohammed Umar Keen on Collaborating with Influencers for His Future Projects

Actor Mohammed Umar (Photo Credits: File Photo)

An artist is not someone who is just limited to one thing. Versatility is a true sign of every artist and proving it right is Mohammed Umar, a 24-year old actor and model who hails from Karnataka. With a specialization in production, direction, scripting, project management and creative conceptualization, he is a guy who knows multiple skills. With having a great interest in creativity, he spent most of his time in improvising himself in terms of fashion, style and looks. After finishing his studies, Umar had his plans to get into the furniture business. However, things changed when he got a call from the modelling world.

Showcasing his creative side, Mohammed has created many comedy videos and cover videos. His first short film titled ‘Call Me If You Need Blood’ taught him various fundamentals of filmmaking and the film also helped him win an award. Besides being a model, he always wanted to explore the other side of the field. “The technicalities about filmmaking I learnt was through my first film. When you get your hands on directing a film, you get to learn a lot as you are the captain of the ship. I knew I was an expert as a model, but I also wanted to learn new things in cinema”, quoted Umar.

Apart from this, he has also made cover videos of iconic songs like ‘Mera Joota Hai Japani’ and ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’. With being a successful model and an actor, Mohammed Umar knows well about his responsibility and is known for doing various social works. He aims to help the poor and needy people who cannot afford the simplest things in life. Behind getting this success, the model credits his team of choreographers, directors and graphic designers who have stood by him in creating great content for the audience. While talking about future plans, the actor stated that he wants to collaborate with influencers and create some interesting yet informative content for the people.