The impact of technology on the world today cannot be discounted, especially in the business world. From tech tools to social media and web tools, businesses have found easier ways to execute business transactions and communicate better thanks to these tools. Ahmed Ahmed is one of the tech enthusiasts making these possibilities happen and he has announced his upcoming product slated for release later this year in December.

Ahmed Ahmed is a Toronto-based tech entrepreneur with five years of experience in building products for brands and global organizations. He has played a pivotal role in helping brands build an online presence and create awareness for their products and services using the web and social media. He has set out to take this up a notch by building his own tool specifically for businesses to transform how they do business with other companies and influencers. Ahmed’s tool is designed to improve communication between companies/brands/influencers and other companies and influencers. “It's still the early days of social media and so I am here to streamline the process of helping small teams reach large organizations with our platform,” he said.

Ahmed Ahmed is targeting social media influencers and businesses of all sizes and the product’s goal is to ensure online awareness for any entity that applies it to their business. Describing his value proposal toon as a tech builder and expert, Ahmed said, “I build products that help other social media brands gain awareness and reach out to larger brands through online tools that I personally build and ensure that it is refined to deliver exceptional service in a small turnaround time.”

Ahmed Ahmed draws his motivation from his desire to create a trustworthy environment around the online business space. “I’ve always wanted to build a brand that people can trust and can help others through technology,” he said. “I feel happy whenever people use products I’ve built and those products help them meet a need or solve a problem,” he added. The tech entrepreneur’s passion for seeing brands and businesses grow online continues to fuel his drive and he’ll stop at nothing to create a few products that take brands to their destinations.

Over the next five years, Ahmed Ahmed hopes to own a chain of companies that are dedicated to helping people in various capacities. He sees himself being in the middle of improving communication for business owners and building accessible platforms where everyone’s voices are heard. “I’d like to put word out and generate enough buzz for all my plans. There is so much work to do,” he noted.

Ahmed Ahmed is drumming up anticipation for his new tech solution for business owners. He gives a reassurance that they will be able to gain mass exposure and reach out to companies and brands that were initially hard to reach at an affordable cost. He’s also open to collaborations and connecting with other people in the tech world.