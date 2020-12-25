Today being the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti, it's a big day for the Sikh community. Ar Grewal to pay tribute to Guru Nanak had planned to come out with a new Dharmki Song called Shukrana meaning Thank You God on the eve of Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2020. The lyrics have been jotted down by him and the voice given for the same comes from the singer only. The music is given by Sunnyvik, while it is produced by GREWAL BROZ. RECORDS (GBR).

The song revolves around the emotions of a disciple who thanks his lord Guru Nanak for all the favors he has done for him. On this big day when the Sikh Community celebrates his big day, the singer has chosen to thank his lord for the favors he has showcased before him and blessings bestowed on him. AR Grewal is also known as Amreek Singh Grewal who happens to be a singer and lyrics writer.

He has given a wide range of songs for his fans making them meshmerizing for the audience. This time he chose to go spiritual by embarking upon a song on Guru Nanak ji and it has emerged as a worth listening for everyone. The song will revive the teachings and blessing of Guru Nanak amongst the disciples of Wahe Guru. The way he has sung and added the kind of perfection in it, Shukrana and will certainly going to emerge as the favorite songs of AR Grewal. He has more for such junctures, you need to stay tuned to the singer to enjoy more songs from his kitty.