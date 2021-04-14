With the current pandemic, children have limited opportunities to be physically active, and this can cause stress at home. Providing safe and enjoyable online programs for children can be both physically and mentally beneficial for them. Which is why, Singapore based Balance Academy, providing various physical educational programs including rhythmic gymnastics for children, will officially be launching "Balance Academy Online Exercise for Kids: Core & Coordination Training" on May 1, 2021 in English and Japanese for children aged 6 to 12 years old.

Children require at least 30 minutes of movement per day to achieve optimal physical and mental growth. “Balance Academy Online Exercise for Kids: Core & Coordination Training" is an exercise program that combines a variety of movements using household items (towels, socks, balls, etc.) within a limited space. Also, Balance Academy incorporates elements of Rhythmic Gymnastics (dance movements, acrobatics, calisthenics, etc.) into its online programs for kids, based on the founder, Erika’s, extensive years of training in the sport. This helps to build a strong foundation of exercises that not only leads to physical benefits but also cognitive development.

Balance Academy, headed by Founder, Erika Kurokawa has always been passionate about encouraging kids to focus on developing their physical capabilities as she feels it not only strengthens them physically but also mentally. To commemorate the launch, all lessons distributed during the month of May will be entirely free. The lessons will be distributed via video weekly every Friday in May.

From June onwards, for only USD29.99 per month, customers will receive a 30-minute lesson via video weekly as well as the ability to participate in a monthly 30-minute online live class.

Erika says, " I launched this online fitness program for kids because I wanted to help kids through the stresses of confinement in a safe and fun way, to build their mental fortitude while ensuring they get enough physical activity despite the Covid-19 restrictions. Even children who are not good at exercise can easily follow the movements of our “Balance Academy Online Exercise for Kids: Core & Coordination Training" program. It's a great way for anyone to learn the joys of being physically active.”

Erika Kurokawa, the Founder and Lead Instructor for Balance Academy (https://balanceacademy.online/), started gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics and ballet at the age of 7. She represented Tokyo Women's Junior College of Physical Education in rhythmic gymnastics. After graduation, she worked as a rhythmic gymnastics coach for more than 1,700 athletes. With her passion, expertise and experience, she founded Balance Academy in Singapore in 2014. In the spring of 2020, during Singapore's lockdown, she started an online exercise program for kids to a limited group, which has helped over 600 children improve their health and physical abilities and is now looking to expand this offering globally.