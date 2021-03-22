Entrepreneurship is not a career, its a way of life, and in this digital age, it comes with its own challenges and incentives. Running a career at your terms is not a fad but a lifestyle choice that sets believers apart.

Like many, Santosh Sapkota, the digital entrepreneur, songwriter and nepali singer was also not untouched by the effects of the online space, he began his journey by starting from scratch from a small village in Rupandehi, Nepal and from thereon began the journey of perseverance and will power.

Having survived by a middle class family, Santosh Sapkota learnt the lessons of life the hard way, wanting to make a difference from a young age, he played around with the internet which had become the next big aspect of peoples lives.

By following content online and having faith on the skyrocketing power of online media in increasing the reach and engagement for his clients, he learnt the holistic approach to digital marketing and entrepreneurship. But destiny was weaving another chapter for him that he manifested each day, while working as a brand manager with some clients from the recording industry, he got the push to write and record songs because of which, he became a sensation.

Today, he is an entrepreneur par excellence who has scaled heights with his robust digital marketing solutions and top-notch music. He continues to motivate not only the dreamers back in his hometown in Nepal but also gives voice to the lyrics that are rejoiced by scores of his listeners.

His life journey from no one to becoming an inspiration has been a roller coaster ride but it has been worth slogging hard for, he continues to give hope and a reason to believe in oneself to the masses and the inertia to lead by example.