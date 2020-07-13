Popular Columbian model and vlogger Bella Zuniga has been impressing everyone with her videos on the social media platforms. Her journey had started off with an online store. Now she is all set to enter another phase in her life. Bella will be soon embracing motherhood as she is pregnant with her first child.

The 26 year old vlogger has been married to the baseball player named Luiz Gohara. The couple is ecstatic as they can’t wait to welcome their first baby, which is due at the end of this month. Talking about this new journey, she said, “I am very eager to embrace this phase of motherhood. The feeling of becoming a parent is surreal which cannot be summed up in words. Luiz and I are all set to step into the world of parenting together.”

When asked if she would continue working after the birth of her child, she stated that she is planning to take a break for a little while. However, she will later continue with her work as a vlogger and model.

Both Bella and Luiz have been waiting eagerly for their new-born. But the couple yet doesn’t know the gender of their baby. “We don’t know the gender of the baby. Both of us decided to wait till he or she is born," explained the would-be-mother.

Talking about Bella Zuniga as a vlogger, she currently enjoys a huge follower base on social media. While she started off with an online story on Etsy, she later got her own website. Her content is related to make-up, beauty, fashion and lifestyle. Holding an expertise in marketing and graphic design, she young woman surely knows what works best amongst the audience.