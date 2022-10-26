Bhai Dooj is a Hindu festival celebrated on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. This year, it will be observed on October 27 of the Gregorian calendar. Bhaiya Dooj is a festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters. Women apply tika on their brother’s forehead and brothers give gifts to their sisters in return on this day to celebrate Bhai Dooj. As you celebrate Bhaubeej 2022, here are unique and beautiful mehndi designs that you can try out for this festival. Bhai Dooj 2022 Date and Time in Indian Calendar: From Shubh Muhurat to Significance, Know All About the Festive Day That Celebrates the Brother-Sister Bond.

Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhai Tika, Bhai Ponta and Bhratri Dwitiya. The celebrations of Bhai Dooj are similar to Raksha Bandhan. In south India, the day is celebrated as Yama Dwitiya. The Kayastha community celebrates two Bhai Dooj, but the famous one is celebrated two days after Diwali. To prepare for the festival, here are beautiful and unique mehndi designs to adorn your hands on this day. Bhai Dooj 2022 Quotes & HD Wallpapers: Bhau Beej Wishes, WhatsApp Messages and Images To Share With All the Brothers and Sisters on This Festive Day.

Bhai Dooj 2022 Mehndi Designs

Bhai Dooj Special Mehndi

Beautiful Mehendi Design for Brothers

Bhaubeej Mehendi

Stunning Henna Patterns

According to Hindu mythology, after slaying the demon Narakasura, Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra who gave him a warm welcome with sweets and flowers. She applied Tika on his forehead and it is because of this legend that Bhai Dooj or Bhai Tika is celebrated. Wishing everyone a Happy Bhai Dooj 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2022 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).