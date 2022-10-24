Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha of Hindu Kartik month. Bhai Dooj 2022 falls on October 26, Wednesday. It is dedicated to celebrate the sweet bond of brothers and sisters and is known by different names in different regions of the country. On Bhau Beej, sisters do the Bhai Tika ritual and pray for a happy and blissful life of their loving brothers. Celebrate the special day by sharing Bhau beej wishes, WhatsApp messages and images with all the brothers and sisters. Forward Bhai Dooj 2022 quotes & HD wallpapers to your loved ones on this day that is celebrated after Diwali festival in India.

Bhai Dooj 2022 Quotes & HD Wallpapers

Bhai Dooj 2022 Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Bhai Dooj to All the Brothers and Sisters. May God Bless Your Relationship With Happiness, Understanding and Lots of Love.

Happy Bhai Dooj 2022 Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Bhai Dooj, I Wish the Warmth and Love That We Both Share Gets Stronger and Deeper With Each Passing Day of Our Lives. Wishing a Very Happy Bhai Dooj.

Bhaiya Dooj 2022 Greetings for Brothers

WhatsApp Message Reads: As I Pray for Your Long and Healthy Life, I Wish You a Very Happy Bhai Dooj. May Each and Every Day of Your Life Be Full of Happiness and Celebrations.

Happy Bhai Dooj 2022 Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Bhai Dooj Bring Immense Happiness and Success to Your Life, Brother. I Wish You a Happy Bhai Dooj!

Happy Bhai Dooj 2022 Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Bond We Share Be Blessed by the Almighty Always. May We Keep Sharing Our Good and Bad Times, Our Secrets, Our Joys and Our Sorrows With Each Other. Happy Bhai Dooj.

