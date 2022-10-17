Bhai Dooj (also known as Bhau Beej, Bhai Phota among many others) is observed to celebrate the precious bond of a brother and sister and strengthen their love for each other. It falls on the second day of the Shukla Paksha month in Vikram Samvat Hindu month of Kartika. Bhai Dooj 2022 falls on October 27, Thursday. The five-day festival of Diwali comes to an end with Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters apply tilak on their brothers’ foreheads and receive gifts in return. Though the celebrations of the festive day are similar to Raksha Bandhan, the mythological stories behind their significance are different. Raksha Bandhan is celebrated to commemorate the sweet gesture by Princess Draupadi. She tied Lord Krishna’s injured finger with a piece of cloth from her saree, after which Krishna vowed to protect her. However, Bhai Dooj is celebrated to mark the time when Lord Krishna defeated the evil Narakasura and visited sister Subhadra who celebrated his victory by applying tilak on his head. Now, learn about the different regional names and Shubh Muhurat timings of Bhai Dooj. Scroll down and learn about Bhai Dooj 2022 date & significance. Diwali 2022 Calendar With Dates & Timings: Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja & Bhai Dooj - From Shubh Muhurat to Significance, Know About the 5-Day Hindu Festival.

Bhai Dooj 2022 Date & Shubh Muhurat Timings

Bhai Dooj is celebrated after the Diwali festival in India. It falls on the Dwitiya Tithi of the bright fortnight of the Vikram Samvat or Shalivahan Shaka calendar month of Kartika. The auspicious festival is celebrated across the country with complete devotion as sisters pray for their brother's long life and happiness. According to Drik Panchang, Bhai Dooj 2022 will be celebrated on October 27, Thursday. The Shubh Muhurat time, or Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time, falls between 12:49 PM and 03:09 PM on October 27. Meanwhile, the Dwitiya Tithi begins at 05:12 PM on October 26 and ends at 03:15 PM on October 2. Gujarati New Year 2022 Date & Significance: From Vikram Samvat 2079 Start Date to Shubh Muhurat Timings, Know All About the Bestu Varas Celebrations

Different Regional Names of Bhai Dooj

Bhaiya Dooj in Awadh and Purvanchal regions of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

Bhai Jiuntia in Odisha

Bhai Phonta in Bengal

Bhau Beej, or Bhav Bij or Bhai Beej in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat and Karnataka

Bhatru Dviteeya or Bhatri Ditya or Bhaghini Hastha Bhojanamu in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Bhai Teeka in Nepal

Bhai Dooj Significance

On this day, sisters invite their brothers for a feast and serve them their favourite dishes and sweets. They perform a small ceremony where the sister performs an aarti with her brother and applies red tilak on his forehead. Through this, the sister prays for her brother's long and happy life, who, in return, vows to protect her. Gifts are also given to sisters as a custom of the festive day. Sisters who do not have brothers or have their brothers living far away worship the moon and seek the blessings of the moon god in return. Thus, the day celebrates the sweet bond of siblings who promise to be there for each other through thick and thin. We wish you and your sibling a very Happy Bhai Dooj!

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

