He has aced the influencer marketing arena along with topping in other fields like modelling and fitness training.

A few brilliant minds have the knack to excel in any work they take up; one name which is a fine example of this is Simone, an Italian who has worked in different continents and carved his distinct niche. He has been credited as one of the most handsome men in the coveted 'Mr Italy' in 2015, where he won second place nation wise at the age of 19 at the starting of his career.

He took off to Hong Kong in 2017 and started looking out for opportunities in the modelling industry while simultaneously working as a fitness trainer. His accidental brush with photography and videography led to a serious career in the influencer marketing arena, which had his popularity zoom skywards. His followers kept growing, and his digital presence kept

getting stronger, resulting in an impressive image that attracted big brands like Mercedes-Benz Hong Kong, Xiaomi and many more to tie up with him for endorsements. His speciality of creating small 1020 seconds videos promoting products and services got much appreciation from all quarters, making him stand out from the crowd in the social media space.

He had become a known figure in the influencer marketing realm, drawing the attention of many brands, big and small. Amidst his growing popularity, he moved to London in 2019 to study business. He kept working hard towards building his online presence by focusing on making photography tutorials on popular social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. He gained a huge follower base of over 500K and 100K, respectively.

Having established a strong digital presence, he loves sharing his knowledge with custom online courses on photography and social media growth, garnering a large student base within no time of their launch. Today, apart from being a successful online coach, Simone is also a leading social media influencer who has taken many brands to soar heights of success.