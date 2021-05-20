It’s an honor to speak with you today. Why don’t you give us some details about you and your story. How did you get to where you are today?

Where do I start? I am a woman from Baltimore who wears many hats! I’m a producer, playwright, director, author, actress, writing coach and international motivational speaker. But first, I’m a mom and a wife!

I was honored and recognized by the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., and the Rainbow Push Coalition as one of the Top Inspirational and Engaged Leaders and recognized by the mayor of my city with a certificate.

In 2010, I founded Crystal Clear Publications. I wrote and published my first critically acclaimed novel, “Dark Clouds: A Charm City Family’s Struggle,” chronicling the life of four siblings, their relationship with their mother, and many incidents that took place during their childhood.

A few years after releasing my first-book, I fulfilled my dream of turning my novel into a stage play. I produced, directed and toured my hit stage play, “Ain’t No Love Like A Mother’s Love.”

Upon the hills of success, I released my sophomore book, Whirlwind, the sequel to Dark Clouds which led to a consulting business. The Creative Writer’s University (CWU) was born!

At CWU, I share my years of skill and experience with writers at all levels in their journey: aspiring writers, experienced authors, and emerging playwrights. I’ve been a member of SAG (Screen Actors Guild) since 1998 and have appeared on national networks such as TV One, The Cooking Channel, ID Channel and Reelz, Fox45, and more.

I feel like I’m just getting started. I’m taking 2021 by storm!

I’m sure your success has not come easily. What challenges have you had to overcome along the way?

My goal is to expand my publishing company and publish other talented writers who share my desire to inspire through their stories. My life is like a movie full of challenges. I’ve found myself in some of the most unbelievable situations. I’m a convicted felon, I’ve been kidnapped at gunpoint, I’ve been accused of murder and list goes on and on. Even though I’ve faced these hardships, I wouldn’t change a single thing. These things have shaped and molded me into the woman I am today.

I tend to joke with people and say, “I can’t make this stuff up!” I didn’t have to be overly creative when I wrote my books. My life was designed for it already. I’m thankful to God that I don’t look like what I’ve been through. And I’m blessed that my struggles didn’t change my heart or make me bitter.

Let’s talk about the work you do. What do you specialize in and why should someone work with you over the competition?

Here’s what I specialize in:

HOW YOU CAN BECOME AN AUTHOR IN 180 DAYS—The simplest way to come up with original content that’s marketable. HOW YOU CAN TURN YOUR PASSION/PAIN INTO A PAYCHECK—The easiest way to start where you are, using what you ALREADY have. No other resources or tech needed. You have everything you need to be successful. HOW TO CREATE MULTIPLE STREAMS OF INCOME FROM ONE BOOK—The Crystal-Clear way to avoid being a starving artist and create multiple business. HOW TO BUILD AN EMPIRE FROM ONE BOOK—The clear, concise way to build businesses by positioning yourself as an authority based on your author brand. HOW TO STOP PROCRASTINATING—Ways to overcome fears and debunk misconceptions.

People should work with me because I am not teaching about what I heard, I’m teaching what I know and what I actually did myself. There are a lot of misconceptions out there right now. Most people think that you have to be a great writer or that you have to be an athlete, celebrity or reality TV star to be successful with writing. They think you have to have a big name or a big following. I am proof that you can write, build your bank and create multiple streams of income from one book.

What’s your best piece of advice for readers who desire to find success in their life?

My best piece of advice is cliché but it’s don’t give up. I refer to NIKE all the time. I tell myself to “JUST DO IT”. I have no problem failing my way forward. I’d rather try and fail than to never try and spend my life wondering, “WHAT IF?”

Speaking of success, what does the word mean to you?

Success, for me, has multiple meanings. It’s fulfilling your dreams, reaching your goals, feeling happy and loved and obtaining financial freedom to do what makes your heart smile!

The most important way that I define success for myself is being sure to make a difference in other people’s lives. When you can find the best version of yourself and tap into your God given gift, you are successful. My gift is writing. I love the quote that says: Do what you love and you’ll never work a day in your life. That’s the ultimate success story!

What’s next for you?

I’m taking no prisoners in 2021! Each day when I wake up, the devil will be angry.

I will be hosting an I COME WITH BAGGAGE BOOTCAMP to teach aspiring writers how to share their stories and get to the BAG from their BAGGAGE.