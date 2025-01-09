The award season is in full swing, and the nominations for the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards nominee were announced on Wednesday (January 8). The nominations were revealed through a press release after an in-person event had to be cancelled due to the wildfires in Los Angeles. The nominations for the SAG Awards 2025 were originally set to be announced by actors Cooper Koch and Joey King. Despite the challenging situation, the award season seems to continue with the Golden Globes 2025, which also took place this week. SAG Awards 2025: Joey King and Cooper Koch to Unveil Nominees on January 10, 2025.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Wicked took an impressive lead with five nods, including the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category, among others. Selena Gomez's Emilia Perez and Timothee Chalamet's A Complete Unknown follow closely with four nominations each. Hiroyuki Sanada's Shogun led the television programme nominations. 2025 Oscar Nominations Announcement Delayed, Voting Extended Due to Los Angeles Wildfires.

Full List of Nominations for SAG Awards 2025

Motion Picture Nominees:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascon, Emilia Perez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jonathan Bailey, Wicked

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Wicked

Television Programme Nominees:

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Bridgerton

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Shogun

Slow Horses

Standing Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Standing Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abott Elementary

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jene Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie/Limited Series

Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Cristin Miloti, The Penguin

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie/Limited Series

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Colin Ferrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Andrew Scott, Ripley

The 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on February 23. The event will stream live on Netflix.

