The award season is in full swing, and the nominations for the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards nominee were announced on Wednesday (January 8). The nominations were revealed through a press release after an in-person event had to be cancelled due to the wildfires in Los Angeles. The nominations for the SAG Awards 2025 were originally set to be announced by actors Cooper Koch and Joey King. Despite the challenging situation, the award season seems to continue with the Golden Globes 2025, which also took place this week. SAG Awards 2025: Joey King and Cooper Koch to Unveil Nominees on January 10, 2025.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Wicked took an impressive lead with five nods, including the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category, among others. Selena Gomez's Emilia Perez and Timothee Chalamet's A Complete Unknown follow closely with four nominations each. Hiroyuki Sanada's Shogun led the television programme nominations. 2025 Oscar Nominations Announcement Delayed, Voting Extended Due to Los Angeles Wildfires.
SAG Awards’ Post on X
31st Screen Actors Guild Awards® Nominations Announcement Update pic.twitter.com/v7dvzIQtc0
— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 8, 2025
Full List of Nominations for SAG Awards 2025
Motion Picture Nominees:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascon, Emilia Perez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
A Complete Unknown
Anora
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Wicked
Television Programme Nominees:
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Bridgerton
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Shogun
Slow Horses
Standing Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Standing Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abott Elementary
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jene Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie/Limited Series
Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Cristin Miloti, The Penguin
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie/Limited Series
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Colin Ferrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Andrew Scott, Ripley
The 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on February 23. The event will stream live on Netflix.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2025 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).