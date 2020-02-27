Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020: Akshay Kumar Picks Hoverboard to Go on a Walk With His Doggies on the Streets of Mumbai

Akshay Kumar (Photo Credits: Dabboo Ratnani Instagram)

Bollywood photographer Dabboo Ratnani is currently on a picture sharing spree, as a glimpse at his Instagram account and is filled with his 2020 calendar shoot photos. For the unaware, Ratnani is known to bless his fans every year with a series of pictures starring a selected bunch of Bollywood celebrities. Till now, snaps of Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu among others have made it to the web. And just a few hours ago, Dabboo teased fans with Khiladi Akshay Kumar’s calendar picture and must say this one is way too different as expected. Why do we say this? Read further. Kiara Advani Looks Scorching Hot as She Goes Topless For Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020 (View Pic).

Ditching his macho image, this time, we see Akshay going the flamboyant route. Akshay in Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020 can be seen along with two well-groomed pooches on a hoverboard. Wearing a fitted dark blue paired black jeans and reflectors, the actor looks cool. Well, if we crack the concept here, it seems more like a modern take on how the world after a few years is going to go all gadget freak even while on a morning walk with their doggies. Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar Go Topless On Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 Calendar! Which Click Is The Best? Vote Now!

Check Out The Picture Below:

Well, we quite like Kumar's look from Dabbo's shoot, but having said that all we hope this one is not at all a plagiarised concept taken from somewhere else. As earlier, reports of Kiara's topless picture was claimed to be a rip off version from Marie Bärschic photography file. To this mayhem, Dabboo used an old Tabu picture and responded to the copy-paste claim as false allegations. Coming back to Kumar's photoshoot treat, did you like it? Let us know in the comment section below. Stay tuned!