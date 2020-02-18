Kiara Advani Looks Scorching Hot as She Goes Topless For Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020 (View Pic)

Kiara Advani on Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Dabboo Ratnani is back with his glamorous bunch of photos for the 21st edition of Dabboo Ratnani Calendar. The photographer once again chose the top celebs of Bollywood for his fiery photo-shoot. However, who is setting the social media feed on fire the most is Kiara Advani! The Kabir Singh actress went topless for this shoot and it is every bit sensuous in nature. Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar Go Topless On Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 Calendar! Which Click Is The Best? Vote Now!.

We can see Kiara Advani, in a topless avatar hiding behind a huge leaf. The photographer chose to keep it simple and pretty much basic for the Kiara when it comes to the 'look' factor. They have chosen a nude make up look with a bit of blush on her cheeks and a nude pink dash of lip colour. She has polished her with nails nude shaded paint. Her soaked wet hair is pulled back, adding to the hotness. The look stands out especially because of zero use of any kind of accessory on her. Check out the sexy picture below.

Kiara Advani For Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020

Kiara made her debut in Dabboo Ratnani's calendar universe in 2019. She had gone topless then too, for her first photo for the magazine. The Bollywood beauty had only worn an embellished denim jacket, posing on a rustic wooden suitcase. The debut itself was considered as a super hit for the actress and hence, the second stint does not come of as a surprise! Well, Kiara's is definitely one of the hottest pictures from Dabboo Ratnani Calendar history. What do you think?