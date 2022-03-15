Data mining continues to become a popular term in businesses, says data mining expert Rajesh Babu Kodali, its demand is growing tremendously with industries demanding new and customized applications to improve business productivity and eliminate the scope of errors and misses. Rajesh Babu Kodali says it's a myth that data mining is only used in technology-related businesses, it can be used in different industries in different contexts.

If You Are Now Wondering Why Use Data Mining for Your Business, Here’s Why?

Data is valuable to every organization and is available in abundance, but to discover relevant usable data, technology like data mining comes in handy. It helps in enabling better business decisions and reduces risks like frauds, doubling errors, and inconsistencies. These misses can affect the profitability of the business and create a barrier to understanding the customer.

Which Industries Are Using Data Mining Techniques?

Rajesh Babu Kodali emphasizes the fact that data mining can be used by non-tech-related industries as well. Industries ranging from e-commerce to crime agencies have been benefiting through data mining techniques. Cities have been able to lower their crime rate by predicting crimes with the help of data mining.

How Have Businesses Leveraged Data Mining?

Famous supermarkets were able to double and triple their sales by simply understanding their consumer behavior and their living habits through data mining techniques, then they would place necessary items that would be required by the consumer for them to attain the object of requirement in time. Even in the healthcare industry, hospitals have been able to minimize clinical complexities and have been able to suggest a suitable treatment before time.

Rajesh Babu Kodali says, if utilized correctly, data mining can help boost businesses across industries and can help improve overall systems and processes of not only private industries, but also public.

Data mining is without a doubt the game-changer we all have been waiting for, it is the key means of eliminating the differences between systems and processes of countries. In third-world countries like India, technology like data mining can set the pace for development and growth. Rajesh Babu Kodali who himself is a data mining expert from the prestigious Vellore Institute of Technology has used data mining techniques to help improve the healthcare system and its system and has succeeded in it, his learning and experiences show us the scope in the ever-growing industry.

