The longest title of a book consists of 26,021 characters, and was achieved by Vityala Yethindra (India) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on 20 March 2019.

Dr. Vityala Yethindra was born on January 10, 1997, and hails from Warangal, a cultural heritage site and fastest-growing city after Hyderabad in Telangana state, India. He has an MD (General Medicine) degree from the International Higher School of Medicine, International University of Kyrgyzstan. Every year in his academics, He maintained his grades with distinction, with an overall percentage of 81.2%. He scored 92% in his 10 and 12 (intermediate) board examinations. Notably, he also successfully passed 51 medical courses from top universities around the world.

In 2019, Dr. Yethindra wrote the 80-page book titled “The Historical Development of the Heart i.e., from its Formation” and received the Guinness World Record for the “longest title of a book” with 3,777 words and 26,021 characters. He described all species that exist on earth with a heart, right from the beginning of life on earth. He donated the book for free to 966 underprivileged and poor students in India and Kyrgyzstan. He always dreamed of being a Guinness world record holder although he failed in his attempts six times for three years; finally, in 2020, his dream came true and the Guinness authorities confirmed the new record on March 13, 2020.

By setting this record, Dr. Yethindra became the first medical student and doctor in the world, who achieved the Guinness World Record in the list of relevant subject.

Actually, Dr. Yethindra is a 12-time world record holder; holding 6 world records as the World’s Youngest Scientist in Medicine. The research was a daunting task for medical students in any country these days together with the unavailability of instruments, lack of laboratories with necessary facilities. During a pandemic, there are no effective drugs available to treat COVID-19 but he evaluated the safety and efficacy of umifenovir, heparin, itolizumab, and rivaroxaban in patients with COVID-19; and acquired successful results. We would mention that his impact is far greater than a purely academic one and voluntarily he helped a lot of peers and PhD students.

He received MedEngage Award from Metropolis Healthcare Ltd., Mahatma Gandhi National Award 2020 from Mahatma Gandhi Global Peace Forum, and Karmaveer Chakra Award, which is instituted by iCONGO and United Nations for his inspiring research works, voluntary services, and academics.

With the combination of academic and professional achievements, Dr. Vityala Yethindra serves as an inspiration to the many students out there who are struggling to get motivation and success.