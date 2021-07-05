Elgin is a singer and songwriter who is known for his smooth voice and groovy beats. He sets himself apart from other artists because of his tone, he is his own competition vocally and sonically.

Tiktok is a competitive app when it comes to music and getting your sound heard, but Elgin has done exactly that and has attracted so many people to his music and his brand.

Where are you from?

I was born in Miami, Florida but currently reside in the greater Los Angeles area. Who inspires you?

Three artists inspire me the most. My ultimate favorite artists are Janet Jackson but I also love Usher, Rihanna and Bruno Mars. I am also constantly inspired by sounds around and melodys I come across no matter how random. I am constantly creating in my head and write to it. My greatest lyrical content comes from not only my own life experience but stories I hear from others in my life. How did your musical journey begin?

My musical journey began as a child. I was always big into music and music videos and loved to sing since then. I would always want to be in talent shows and fell in love with concerts as well.

What is your end game with music? Where do you see yourself? I would love to see myself inspiring others in the long run. Regardless of the awards or accolades and chart-topping hits, what matters most to me is being remembered and inspiring others.

If you could collab with anyone, who would it be and why? My dream collaboration would be with Rihanna. I love her sound and think we would be able to make something amazing. She has such a great ear for whatʼs hot and I love that about her. I also enjoy Dua Lipa. She does disco/funk so well and I love doing that sound myself.