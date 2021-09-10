Tiffany Gaines, who is known for helping musicians, producers, managers, label owners, actors, and anyone else who considers themselves an entrepreneur in the entertainment industry, recently released her debut book, which has almost instantly become the talk of the town. Before we galavant into the highlighting features of this book, let’s take a look at the journey of Gaines, which served to be the dominating factor in the makings of this bestseller.

Gaines started her career as a model for Babyphat, which allowed her to have a stronger foothold in the entertainment industry. She began connecting with the right people and forging new professional relationships every day. This resulted in her building a roster of around 2,000 clients, including artists, models, music producers, DJs, MC’s and Actors, whom she represented at her firm Blasia’s Entertainment, LLC.

In 2006, Gaines, after acquiring substantial success created a DBA; SS Global Entertainment, LLC and the company has grown from a talent agency to a full-fledged marketing and distribution agency as of 2021. A life-changing moment of Gaines’ journey was in 2013 when she met Lisa Thomas, of LRT Entertainment who introduced her to the world of digital distribution. Eventually, she accepted the role of CEO at LRT Entertainment and through her own distribution imprint, created a roster of a combined total of nearly 5,000 artists and 59 record labels including her previous roster.

Gaines represents a company that serves as an instructional platform and resource, where she not only teaches how to earn but also how to study the backend of the business in order to help musicians scale. In addition, her firm also offers full-service marketing and public relations services. Such a wide area of expert solutions on a single platform in the entertainment sector is rare, which clearly suggests the unique and abstract qualities of not only the firm but also the person behind it - Tiffany Gaines.

Gaines, as a prominent African American and Taiwanese female entrepreneur, has come a long way since her journey began in the music and entertainment industry. Having experienced the lavish lifestyle, the quirks, and the perks of this wild wild world, she decided to document her life struggles, advice, and accomplishments in the book “Shared Success Blueprint: Everything You Need to Know to Make It in Business”. This self-help book was released on June 29, 2021, and has become one of the trending global buys in such a short period of time. Even during the first week of its release, Gaines' book soared to number 1 on Amazon. In addition to that, she was then featured in the Forbes Next 1000 list.

Gaines opted to continue on the path of sharing her professional guidance and seasoned knowledge with her readers after the success of her debut book, and is currently working on her second book in the series, "Shared Success Blueprint." This series' books will each focus on a distinct issue relevant to their specialization. For instance, management, social media, marketing, and public relations. She'll discuss fundamentals of writing, journalism, and public relations, among other topics. The chosen themes will all be centered on areas in which she has excelled in her professional career and the actions she took in establishing her success blueprints.

