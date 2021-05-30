The primary goal of any brand or company is to create universal appeal with its products and services. Amidst the competitive market trends, very few companies manage to impress the consumers by providing high-class services. In the event industry, decor company ‘Altair’ has created a niche for providing sophisticated yet eloquent decoration services to its clients. The brain behind building this company is Janki Desai, the creative director who has changed the facet of decor services in the last few years. With the changing times, things are getting upgraded in the blink of an eye.

However, some things remain classic, and decor is one such thing that can never go out of style. As much as the customers love the modern-day decor, there are a few sections of people who are fond of the old school decor. Meeting the requirements of its clients, the event decoration company has maintained a perfect balance by offering 360-degree decor services to its clients. This Mumbai-based company known for its excellent work is a favourite name among the millennials as well as the older generation.

Along with Janki, her dedicated team of creative professionals have often curated and executed unique decor concepts for its clients. Whether it is for weddings, success parties, luxury brand events, product launch events or any other events; ‘Altair’ has frequently focused on bringing its client’s core values at the forefront with unique decoration ideas. With its operations spread in India and across borders, the event decor company has rightly captivated everyone’s attention because of its holistic approach and ubiquitous appeal.

So far, ‘Altair’ has worked on various events in many parts of India and the world including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Jaipur, Goa, Surat, Bangalore, Jaisalmer, Phuket, Bangkok, Muscat and Vietnam. When asked about the company conquering the global markets, founder Janki Desai said, “We are privileged to be trusted by people of all age groups. Our goal has been clear since the start - to meet the requirements of the clients. We don’t want to restrict ourselves to the modern and classy decor, but also have an upper hand when it comes to the timeless and vintage decor.”

Well, the company has successfully found its target audience among the millennials as well as the older generation. Adding an elegant touch of modern and old school culture in the events and functions, ‘Altair’ has always emphasized the need for family values. All of its projects till now have been unique in their way, and the company seems to give innovation a new meaning with every new project. Going strong with its work, the event decor company is leaving no stone unturned to make its presence felt in the nuke and corner of the world.